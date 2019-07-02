Impact Wrestling Reportedly Tried to Move to AXS TV About a Year Ago

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling is said to be in talks with AXS TV for a new TV broadcast deal. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Impact was apparently trying to make a broadcast deal with AXS TV about a year ago. It was around the time WOW-Women of Wrestling was announced for the network.

According to Meltzer, he heard someone express surprise around the time WOW was announced for AXS TV because the source stated that Impact was trying to get that TV slot. Instead, AXS TV ended up announcing a broadcast deal with WOW. Meltzer added that the broadcast deal is not a signed or done deal as of yet. Bryan Alvarez and Meltzer stated that neither side denied the story about talks for a broadcast deal.