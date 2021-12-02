wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Preview: Jonah Makes Impact Debut, Sabin vs. Rehwoldt
December 2, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Impact programming begins at 7:00 pm ET with Before the Impact. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Before the Impact: Hikuleo w/ Chris Bey vs. Jake Something
* VBD w/ Eric Young vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
* Matthew Rehwoldt w/ Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chris Sabin
* Jonah in the Impact Zone
A new episode of Impact in 60 will debut at 10:00 pm ET on AXS TV showcasing the Best of Rosemary. Also, AXS TV is broadcasting the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown 2021 PPV event at 3:00 pm ET.
More Trending Stories
- Bob Costas Responds To Vince McMahon Saying He Wanted To Fight Him
- Jake Hager on Grappling Match Offer With Jon Jones, Says He’ll Put in a Good Word for Jones With AEW
- Scarlett Bordeaux Comments On WWE Releasing A New Action Figure For Her
- Ric Flair Thinks Seth Rollins Shouldn’t Have Admitted Fear After Fan Attack