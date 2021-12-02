Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Preview: Jonah Makes Impact Debut, Sabin vs. Rehwoldt

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Impact programming begins at 7:00 pm ET with Before the Impact. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Before the Impact: Hikuleo w/ Chris Bey vs. Jake Something

* VBD w/ Eric Young vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

* Matthew Rehwoldt w/ Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chris Sabin

* Jonah in the Impact Zone

A new episode of Impact in 60 will debut at 10:00 pm ET on AXS TV showcasing the Best of Rosemary. Also, AXS TV is broadcasting the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown 2021 PPV event at 3:00 pm ET.