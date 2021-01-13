Impact Wrestling Slightly Rises in Ratings & Viewership This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Ratings and viewership were slightly up for this week’s show, which was the last episode of Impact before Saturday’s Hard to Kill event.

Impact finished with an overnight audience of 161,000 viewers, which is slightly up from last week’s audience of 148,000 viewers. The show featured an appearance from AEW World champion Kenny Omega, who has been part of an inter-promotional storyline with The Good Brothers and is set to work Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event this weekend.

Ratings also saw a slight increase this week in the P18-49 key demo. The show drew a 0.05 rating, up from last week’s 0.04 rating in the same key demo.

Additionally, Impact Wrestling managed to move up the Cable Top 150 chart as well, rising to No. 126, which was up from last week’s ranking of 140.