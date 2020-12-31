Impact Wrestling Best of 2020 Part 2 Fails to Make Cable Top 150 Rankings

– As a note on this week’s ratings for Impact Wrestling, Tuesday night’s Best of 2020 Part 2 show did not make it into the Top 150 list on Showbuzz Daily. This likely isn’t too surprising since it was a Best of the Year compilation show.

Last week’s Best of 2020 Part 1 episode had an audience of 133,000 viewers on AXS TV and drew a 0.03 rating int he P18-49 key demo. Since the show wasn’t able to crack into the Top 150, ratings and viewership data aren’t available on Showbuzz for now.

As previously noted, ratings for AEW Dynamite and NXT won’t be out until early next week.