Impact Wrestling To Present The Best Of TNA On Next Week’s Show

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will look back at the best of TNA. Tonight’s show concluded the company’s look at its best moments of the year, and during the episode Tom Hannifan announced they would kick of 2023 with a look back at the best moments from the company’s time as TNA.

Impact is set to return to the TNA brand at Hard to Kill on January 13th. No word as of yet on what moments will be featured on next week’s episode.

The show will air next Thursday on AXS TV.