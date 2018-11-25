Impact Wrestling and Big Time Wrestling Teaming Up for Shows on 11/30 and 12/1

– Impact Wrestling and Big Time Wrestling officially announced a partnership for live shows that will be held on Firday November 30 and Saturday, December 1. You can check out the full press release on the collaboration below.

BTWrestling.com – Impact Wrestling and Big Time Wrestling end 2018 by teaming up for shows over the course of two action packed nights in Northern California. Don’t miss your chance to see your favorite Impact Stars and Knockouts in Newark on Friday, November 30th and Salinas on Saturday, December 1st.

On Friday, November 30th, “Gold Rush” streaming live on Twitch, takes place at the Newark Pavilion, 6430 Thornton Ave in Newark CA. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Live Twitch broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. Front row tickets are sold out! Remaining tickets available at www.BTWrestling.com.

Matches announced:

– Impact World Heavyweight Championship: Johnny Impact vs Eli Drake

– Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blachard vs Kiera Hogan in a non-title match

– Brian Cage vs Moose

– oVe (Dave Crist & Jake Crist) vs BTW Tag Team Champions The Freaks (non-title)

– Eddie Edwards vs BTW Heavyweight Champion “The Jackpot” Scotty Wringer (non-title)

– Matt Sydal vs Rich Swann

The Saturday, December 1st One Night Only: Back To Cali taping takes place at the Salinas PAL Youth Center, 100 Howard St. in Salinas, CA. The event will be taped for the Global Wrestling Network. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Live event begins at 7:30 p.m. Front row tickets are sold out! Remaining tickets available at www. BTWrestling.com.

Matches announced:

– Impact World Heavyweight Championship: Johnny Impact vs Moose

– Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blachard vs Kiera Hogan in a non-title match

– Eli Drake vs Brian Cage

– Eddie Edwards vs Matt Sydal

– Dave Crist vs “The Metalhead” Maniac Sledge

– Jake Crist vs Rich Swann

Pre-show Meet & Greets will start both nights at 6:00 p.m. Plus, BTW stars such as Shane Kody, Tony Vargas, El Gurrero and Calder McColl will appear! Two nights of family entertainment presented by Impact Wrestling and Big Time Wrestling.

Show support and follow BTW: facebook.com/btwrestling, Instagram.com/bigtimewrestling, and twitter.com/BTWrestlingCA.