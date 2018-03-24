wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling/Big Time Wrestling Results From Newark: LAX Main Events
March 24, 2018 | Posted by
Here are the results from the joint Impact Wrestling Big Time Wrestling show in Newark, California, via Wrestling Inc:
* James Ellsworth defeated Trevor Lee with a superkick
* Allie retained the Knockouts Championship by defeating Taya Valkyrie with a roll-up
* Alberto El Patron defeated Moose
* Eli Drake defeated Kimo
* X Division Champion Matt Sydal defeated Eddie Edwards after a 450 splash
* Impact Tag Team Champions LAX defeated Reno Scum