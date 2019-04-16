Impact Wrestling Announces Partnership With Booker T for Deep Impact Event

– Impact Wrestling officially announced today a partnership with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his Reality of Wrestling promotion for the upcoming Deep Impact event on July 6. The card will be held on July 6 in Houston, Texas. You can check out the full press release on the cross-promotional event below:

IMPACT Wrestling Partners with Reality of Wrestling for Deep Impact on July 6 in Houston

TORONTO | HOUSTON – IMPACT Wrestling teams up with Reality of Wrestling to present Deep Impact on Saturday, July 6, at the Booker T World Gym Arena near Houston, both promotions jointly announced.

Deep Impact will feature cross-promotional dream matches with the stars of IMPACT Wrestling battling the stars from Reality of Wrestling in the first-ever intra-promotional show.

Deep Impact will air live on IMPACT Wrestling’s Twitch channel.

Booker T is the owner of Reality of Wrestling, which has been training and developing top wrestlers from around the world since 2005. He had a legendary in-ring career himself, shining in WCW, WWE and IMPACT Wrestling – and he is a two-time member of the WWE Hall of Fame, including his 2019 induction with his brother Stevie Ray, as the WWE honored the 10-time tag team champions, Harlem Heat. He was the inaugural Legends Champion and a World Tag Team Champion (with Scott Steiner) during his run with IMPACT Wrestling.

“IMPACT Wrestling is always looking to expand the wrestling landscape and give fans more and more dream matches, and Deep Impact will do just that,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Joining forces with Booker T is an honor as he is one of the most respected wrestlers of all time.”

“Reality of Wrestling has always been about spotlighting young and fresh talent, so to be able to put our talented men and women on the same stage as those from IMPACT Wrestling, it’s going to be a night to remember,” Booker T said.

IMPACT Wrestling’s diverse talent roster features reigning World Champion Johnny Impact, plus Rob Van Dam, Brian Cage, Killer Kross, Eddie Edwards and Moose, among others. The IMPACT Knockouts division includes reigning Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, third-generation star Tessa Blanchard, Madison Rayne, Rosemary, Su Yung and others.

Reality of Wrestling is the flagship of professional wrestling in the State of Texas, led by multi-time former ROW Champion Gino and featuring Mysterious Q, “Ruthless” Ryan Davidson, Terrale Tempo and the high-energy team of Zack Mason & Warren Johnson, among others. Reality of Wrestling airs on FITE TV every Sunday at 3:00 p.m. CST, on Reality of Wrestling’s official YouTube channel, and at realityofwrestling.com.

Matches for Deep Impact will be announced in May.

Tickets to Deep Impact are now available at: www.realityofwrestling.com/row-events/deep-impact-july-6th.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.