Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2021 Final Lineup for Tonight

– Impact Wrestling presents its Bound for Glory pay-per-view event later tonight. The event is being held at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada with tickets sold out for the show. It will be broadcast live on PPV at 10:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. FinJuice

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Decay vs. The IInspiration

*20 Competitor Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey (#20) vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Sabin (#1) vs. 14 More TBA

* Hall of Fame Induction: Awesome Kong

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Chelsea Green vs. Madison Rayne

* Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design

The Countdown to Glory pre-show will stream live at 9:30 pm ET on YouTube and FITE. The Countdown show will feature the Digital Media Championship Match. Also, Gail Kim will induct Kong into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame on the Countdown pre-show.

AXS TV will be airing the This Is Bound for Glory special at 9:00 pm ET.