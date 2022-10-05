Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline has revealed new betting lines for this week’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2022 event. You can check out the latest betting lines for the card below:

IMPACT World Championship Match Winner

Josh Alexander (c) -500 (1/5)

Eddie Edwards +300 (3/1)

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner

Jordynn Grace (c) -300 (1/3)

Masha Slamovich +200 (2/1)

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Honor No More (c) -150 (2/3)

Motor City Machine Guns +110 (11/10)

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match Winner

VXT (c) -500 (1/5)

Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka +300 (3/1)

IMPACT X-Division Championship Match Winner

Mike Bailey (c) -800 (1/8)

Frankie Kazarian +450 (9/2)

Singles Match Winner

Mickie James -1250 (2/25)

Mia Yim +550 (11/2)

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory will be held on Friday, October 7 in Albany, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.