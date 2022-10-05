wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Betting Odds Released
– BetOnline has revealed new betting lines for this week’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2022 event. You can check out the latest betting lines for the card below:
IMPACT World Championship Match Winner
Josh Alexander (c) -500 (1/5)
Eddie Edwards +300 (3/1)
IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner
Jordynn Grace (c) -300 (1/3)
Masha Slamovich +200 (2/1)
IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Honor No More (c) -150 (2/3)
Motor City Machine Guns +110 (11/10)
IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match Winner
VXT (c) -500 (1/5)
Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka +300 (3/1)
IMPACT X-Division Championship Match Winner
Mike Bailey (c) -800 (1/8)
Frankie Kazarian +450 (9/2)
Singles Match Winner
Mickie James -1250 (2/25)
Mia Yim +550 (11/2)
Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory will be held on Friday, October 7 in Albany, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
More Trending Stories
- Ricky Starks Wants His AEW Co-Workers To Shut Up, Deletes Tweet
- Andrade el Idolo Wants More From His AEW Run But Hasn’t Talked To Triple H
- Seth Rollins on Not Having Any Animosity With Roman Reigns, His Love for Vince McMahon
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her