Impact Wrestling: X Division Title Match Set for Sunday, Updated Lineup for Bound for Glory

October 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the X-Division title Ladder Match qualifier for Bound for Glory between Sabu and Rohit Raju ended in a Double Count Out. The winner was meant to declare the final entrant in Sunday’s title match. As a result, Impact has added both Raju and Sabu to the upcoming match.

Also on Impact Wrestling, Mahabali Shera eliminated Eddie Edwards in a Battle Royal to the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match last. Now, Eddie Edwards will be entering the match first.

Bound for Glory is set for Sunday, October 20 in Villa Park, Illinois. You can check out the updated line

* Impact World Title Match: Sami Callihan vs. Brian Cage (c)
* Impact Knockouts Title Match: Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)
* Ladder Match for the Impact X Division Title: Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. Sabu vs. Rohit Raju vs. Jake Crist (c)
* Triple Threat for the Impact World Tag Team Titles: Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam and Rhino vs. The North (c)
* 20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match
Eddie Edwards (enters at #1), Mahabali Shera (enters at #20), Rosemary, Johnny Swinger, Jessicka Havok, Jordynne Grace, Kiera Hogan, Cousin Jake, Cody Deener, Raj Singh, Adam Thornstowe, Luster the Legend, 8 Participants TBA
Winner earns the right to choose any title match of their choice.
* Ken Shamrock vs. Moose
* Naomichi Marufuji vs. Michael Elgin
* The Rascalz vs. Dr Wagner Jr., Taurus and Aero Star

