wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling: X Division Title Match Set for Sunday, Updated Lineup for Bound for Glory
– During last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the X-Division title Ladder Match qualifier for Bound for Glory between Sabu and Rohit Raju ended in a Double Count Out. The winner was meant to declare the final entrant in Sunday’s title match. As a result, Impact has added both Raju and Sabu to the upcoming match.
Also on Impact Wrestling, Mahabali Shera eliminated Eddie Edwards in a Battle Royal to the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match last. Now, Eddie Edwards will be entering the match first.
.@MahabaliShera last eliminates @TheEddieEdwards to win the Battle Royale meaning Shera enters the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #BFG LAST and Eddie enters FIRST! #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/qHHbkPhVST
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 19, 2019
Bound for Glory is set for Sunday, October 20 in Villa Park, Illinois. You can check out the updated line
* Impact World Title Match: Sami Callihan vs. Brian Cage (c)
* Impact Knockouts Title Match: Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)
* Ladder Match for the Impact X Division Title: Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. Sabu vs. Rohit Raju vs. Jake Crist (c)
* Triple Threat for the Impact World Tag Team Titles: Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam and Rhino vs. The North (c)
* 20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match
Eddie Edwards (enters at #1), Mahabali Shera (enters at #20), Rosemary, Johnny Swinger, Jessicka Havok, Jordynne Grace, Kiera Hogan, Cousin Jake, Cody Deener, Raj Singh, Adam Thornstowe, Luster the Legend, 8 Participants TBA
Winner earns the right to choose any title match of their choice.
* Ken Shamrock vs. Moose
* Naomichi Marufuji vs. Michael Elgin
* The Rascalz vs. Dr Wagner Jr., Taurus and Aero Star
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore on Being Replaced By Vince Russo on TNA Creative in 2006, His Relationship With Russo
- Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
- Jimmy Jacobs on CM Punk Possibly Doing WWE Backstage, His Relationship With Punk
- WWE Draft Order Reveal Was Due to Internal Miscommunication