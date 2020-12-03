Impact Wrestling Breaks Into Cable Top 150 Rankings This Week, Draws 166,000 Viewers

– This week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV for Impact Wrestling actually managed to make it into the Top 150 Cable TV rankings for this week, per Showbuzz Daily. The Dec. 1 broadcast on AXS TV finished with 166,000 viewers.

For the P18-49 key demo rating, the show finished with a 0.05 rating. IMPACT! ranked No. 121 in Cable Top 150 rankings.

Following the events of last night’s AEW Dynamite, with Impact Wrestling Co-EVP Don Callis promising an appearance by new World champion Kenny Omega next Tuesday, one would assume Impact is now poised to draw one of its biggest numbers in recent memory based on the current momentum. You can read 411’s full review and recap of last night’s Winter Is Coming show for AEW Dynamite RIGHT HERE.