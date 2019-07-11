Impact Wrestling Announces Upcoming Events in California for August

– Impact Wrestling has announced that the promotion will hold three events in California in August. World champion Brian Cage, Michael Elgin, and Sami Callihan are currently all being advertised for the events. Here are the details on the events:

* Also, Impact is set to hold an Impact+ event, Unbreakable, on Friday, August 8. The event will be held in Santa Ana, California at the eSports Arena. Ticket details are available RIGHT HERE.

* Another upcoming Twitch special for Impact is Starstruck on Saturday, August 3. The event will be held at the Florentine Gardens on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles at 8:00 pm EST.

* Finally on Sunday, August 4, Impact will have a TV taping in conjunction with Championship Wrestling at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, California. Ticket information is available HERE.