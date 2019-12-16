Impact Wrestling Opening For Tomorrow Night’s Show, Updated Card

– Impact Wrestling has released the opening for tomorrow night’s Impact. Scheduled for the show:

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Daga vs. TJP

* Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero

* Ace Austin vs. Petey Williams

* Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann

* Also appearing: Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, Tessa B Blanchard, Madman Fulton, Rob Van Dam, Brian Cage, Katie Forbes and more.