Impact Wrestling Celebrates 19th Anniversary of First Show, Posts Complete 1st Anniversary Show

Impact Wrestling is celebrating the 19th anniversary of its first show ever, which aired back in 2002 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. They have also shared a rare behind-the-scenes clip of Don West and Mike Tenay talking before the show goes on air. Along with that, they’ve also shared the one-year-anniversary show of TNA that aired in 2003.

