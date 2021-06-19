wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Celebrates 19th Anniversary of First Show, Posts Complete 1st Anniversary Show
Impact Wrestling is celebrating the 19th anniversary of its first show ever, which aired back in 2002 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. They have also shared a rare behind-the-scenes clip of Don West and Mike Tenay talking before the show goes on air. Along with that, they’ve also shared the one-year-anniversary show of TNA that aired in 2003.
Here’s a synopsis: The first-ever TNA show took place 19 years ago today. We are forever grateful for any support you’ve given us through the years — whether you’ve watched one show or been with us for all 19 years. Thank you.”
The first ever TNA show took place 19 years ago today.
We are forever grateful for any support you've given us through the years – whether you've watched one show or been with us for all 19 years. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/zxl6cJDBhJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 19, 2021
Moments before our first ever event 19 years ago today, the ring broke. Here's rarely heard audio of @DonWestDeals informing @RealMikeTenay about changes to the lineup just seconds before we went live on PPV. pic.twitter.com/xA6eh22CYa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Trish Stratus On Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Kissing The Rock In WWE, Building Special Friendship With Lita
- Nyla Rose Defends Cody Rhodes Over Criticism Regarding Pride Shirt, Talks Being a Role Model For Trans People
- Tammy Sytch Issues Statement After Release From Prison
- Details On Who Is Playing NXT’s 1,000 Year-Old Leader of Tian Sha