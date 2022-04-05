wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces ‘Citrus Brawl’ Tapings For Next Month

April 5, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Impact Wrestling Citrus Brawl Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/Twitter

Impact Wrestling has announced a new taping for May, as the company will hold a “Citrus Brawl” set of tapings at the Osceola Heritage Park – Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida, on May 13 and 14. The company has not yet revealed any participating wrestlers or ticket information for the shows.

You can view the announcement from Impact below.

