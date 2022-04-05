wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces ‘Citrus Brawl’ Tapings For Next Month
Impact Wrestling has announced a new taping for May, as the company will hold a “Citrus Brawl” set of tapings at the Osceola Heritage Park – Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida, on May 13 and 14. The company has not yet revealed any participating wrestlers or ticket information for the shows.
The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to the Osceola Heritage Park – Event Center in Kissimmee, FL for two nights of must-see action featuring all your favorite @IMPACTWRESTLING stars!
Stay tuned for ticket information!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/v5GVJkbigG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 5, 2022