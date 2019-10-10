wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Cold Open Released for This Week
October 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released the cold open for this week’s episode. You can check out the new video below. Here’s the lineup for this week:
* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Havok
* Jake Crist & Sawyer Fulton vs. Daga & Tessa Blanchard
* Moose vs. Stephan Bonnar
* Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Billy Gunn Being Burned Out in 2004, Leaving For TNA and Forming Voodoo Kin Mafia
- Eric Bischoff on How His Relationship With Vince McMahon Has Changed Over the Years
- Carmella on Receiving Death Threats After Cory Graves’ Ex-Wife Accused Her of Breaking Up Their Marriage
- Jon Moxley Reveals Chris Jericho Called Him First to Come Work for AEW, Jericho Didn’t Like Getting Handed a Script and Being Told What to Say