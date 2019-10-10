wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Cold Open Released for This Week

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling AXS TV

– Impact Wrestling released the cold open for this week’s episode. You can check out the new video below. Here’s the lineup for this week:

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Havok
* Jake Crist & Sawyer Fulton vs. Daga & Tessa Blanchard
* Moose vs. Stephan Bonnar
* Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin

