Impact News: Impact Wrestling Comments On Brian Cage’s Previous Matches, Jake Crist Appears on Around The Ring

February 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Impact Wrestling Anthem

– Brian Cage makes his official Impact Wrestling return tonight. The company posted the following on Twitter today…

– Here is Jake Crist on Around The Ring…

