Impact Wrestling Confirms First Live Show to Stream on Their Twitch Channel

January 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA GFW Impact Wrestling - Impact Pizza John Gaburick

– Impact Wrestling has announced the first live show to be streamed via their Twitch channel. Impact announced that WrestlePro “Brace For Impact” will be their first show on the channel.

The show takes place next Saturday in Rahway, New Jersey and has several Impact Wrestling stars advertised, along with Tenille (the former Emma). Impact posted about it on Twitter below:

