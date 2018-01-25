wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Confirms First Live Show to Stream on Their Twitch Channel
January 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced the first live show to be streamed via their Twitch channel. Impact announced that WrestlePro “Brace For Impact” will be their first show on the channel.
The show takes place next Saturday in Rahway, New Jersey and has several Impact Wrestling stars advertised, along with Tenille (the former Emma). Impact posted about it on Twitter below:
You just heard it announced on IMPACT, the upcoming @WrestlePro Brace for IMPACT show will be our first Twitch exclusive event! pic.twitter.com/HxJSzBBNV5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 26, 2018