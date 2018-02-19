 

Impact Wrestling Congratulates Jeff Jarrett on WWE Hall of Fame Induction

February 19, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling congratulated Jeff Jarrett for his WWE Hall of Fame induction on Twitter. Jarrett founded the company in 2002 and was a major player there for several years before leaving.

