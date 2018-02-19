Impact Wrestling Congratulates Jeff Jarrett on WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Impact Wrestling congratulated Jeff Jarrett for his WWE Hall of Fame induction on Twitter. Jarrett founded the company in 2002 and was a major player there for several years before leaving.

We'd like to congratulate IMPACT Wrestling founder and Hall of Famer @RealJeffJarrett on his induction to the @wwe Hall of Fame. Much deserved. pic.twitter.com/Wpzebai8sx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 19, 2018