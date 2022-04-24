wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Countdown to Rebellion Results: Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey, Knockouts Tag Title Match
Impact Wrestling held the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show today at 7:30 PM ET, which featured to matches before the Rebellion PPV.
The first match saw Eddie Edwards pin Chris Bey in nine and a half minutes with a Fisherman’s Driver.
The second featured The Influence defeat The IInspiration to retain the Knockouts Tag Team titles. The team have held the gold for 47 days. The reign started on March 5, when they defeated the IInspiration at Sacrifice.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Rebellion here.
