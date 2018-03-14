 

Impact Wrestling News: Crossroads Episode Gets Positive Fan Reviews, New oVe Shirt Available, New Edition of The Question Mark

March 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Impact Wrestling revealed on Twitter that their recent ‘Crossroads’ episode earned positive reviews from fans. They wrote:

– Impact has a new oVe shirt, which will begin shipping at the end of the month. All pre-orders get 10% off and a free Gail Kim banner.

– Impact has released a new edition of their web series “The Question Mark,” asking stars about the most interesting person they ever met.

