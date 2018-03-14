Impact Wrestling News: Crossroads Episode Gets Positive Fan Reviews, New oVe Shirt Available, New Edition of The Question Mark

– Impact Wrestling revealed on Twitter that their recent ‘Crossroads’ episode earned positive reviews from fans. They wrote:

Since we started collecting the Weekly Feedback Surveys in January, this week's Crossroads episode of IMPACT was the most positively received episode of the year. We're so happy you're enjoying IMPACT every week as we build momentum towards Redemption on April 22nd. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 13, 2018

– Impact has a new oVe shirt, which will begin shipping at the end of the month. All pre-orders get 10% off and a free Gail Kim banner.

– Impact has released a new edition of their web series “The Question Mark,” asking stars about the most interesting person they ever met.