wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: D’Lo Brown Signs Contract, Shera Update, Bhupinder Singh Buzz

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
D'Lo Brown

PWInsider is reporting the following Impact Wrestling notes.

* D’Lo Brown has signed a full-time, multi-year contract with Impact to continue his work as a producer. Brown has been getting very positive reviews backstage for the job he’s doing and has established a great reputation among the wrestlers he has worked with.

* Impact is looking to sign another producer as well.

* Mahabali Shera is expected to return to Impact this summer.

* Many in Impact have been buzzing about Bhupinder Singh, who is currently under a developmental contract. He has been training in Windsor, Ontario and been getting great reviews.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

D'Lo Brown, Impact Wrestling, Ashish

More Stories

loading