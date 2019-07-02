wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: D’Lo Brown Signs Contract, Shera Update, Bhupinder Singh Buzz
PWInsider is reporting the following Impact Wrestling notes.
* D’Lo Brown has signed a full-time, multi-year contract with Impact to continue his work as a producer. Brown has been getting very positive reviews backstage for the job he’s doing and has established a great reputation among the wrestlers he has worked with.
* Impact is looking to sign another producer as well.
* Mahabali Shera is expected to return to Impact this summer.
* Many in Impact have been buzzing about Bhupinder Singh, who is currently under a developmental contract. He has been training in Windsor, Ontario and been getting great reviews.
