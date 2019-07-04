Impact Wrestling News: D’Lo Brown Confirms Signing, Bash at the Brewery Event Sells Out, Ethan Page Shares Impact NYC Taping Vlog

– As previously reported, D’Lo Brown signed a full-time, multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling to join the company as a producer. Brown confirmed his signing earlier this week on Twitter, which you can see below.

I'm very happy to share the news that I've signed with @ImpactWrestling. I'm excited to be working alongside such a great, hard-working crew of people, from the office to the production staff and, of course, the talented roster you see every week. — D'Lo Brown (@dlobrown75) July 3, 2019

– Impact Wrestling has announced that the Bash at the Brewery event set for San Antonio, Texas tomorrow is sold out. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

This Friday's Bash at the Brewery event in San Antonio is SOLD OUT! Thank you fans! The only way you can see it is streaming live on @IMPACTPlusApp! 30-DAY FREE TRIAL: https://t.co/Q9uVFnHPDa pic.twitter.com/ORWW3FX5F1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 3, 2019

– Impact talent Ethan Page shared a new vlog from the NYC TV tapings for Impact. You can check out that video below.