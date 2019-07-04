wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: D’Lo Brown Confirms Signing, Bash at the Brewery Event Sells Out, Ethan Page Shares Impact NYC Taping Vlog

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, D’Lo Brown signed a full-time, multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling to join the company as a producer. Brown confirmed his signing earlier this week on Twitter, which you can see below.

– Impact Wrestling has announced that the Bash at the Brewery event set for San Antonio, Texas tomorrow is sold out. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

– Impact talent Ethan Page shared a new vlog from the NYC TV tapings for Impact. You can check out that video below.

