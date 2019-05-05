Impact Wrestling News: Philadelphia Taping Attendance, D’Lo Brown Impressed Backstage, House of Hardcore Joint Show

PWInsider reports the following notes from this weekend’s Impact Wrestling tapings (check out Friday night spoilers and Saturday night spoilers).

– The Impact Wrestling taping in Philadelphia on Saturday night drew 450-500 fans, slightly up from Friday night’s taping at the 2300 Arena. Many fans at the Friday night taping had to be moved to ringside to make the show look better for TV.

– D’Lo Brown, Gail Kim, Petey Williams, and Pat Buck all worked as producers at the Impact tapings this weekend. Brown reportedly impressed as a producer.

– David Adams worked as the ring announcer at the tapings.

– Many stars are scheduled for the House of Hardcore/Impact Wrestling show on June 8th in Philadelphia including Brian Cage, Johnny Impact, Taya Valkyrie, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Moose and Eddie Edwards. The Great Muta has also been announced.