Impact Wrestling Teases Daniel Bryan, IIconics In New Slammiversary Promo

Impact Wrestling has released a new promo for Slammiversary and it teases several former WWE stars including Daniel Bryan via “YES” chants, The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) via “II” on the screen, and Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) via “Forgotten” on the screen. The promo is below.

The promo is an updated version of the one they released last month that teased Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, and Mickie James.

Impact teased several recently released WWE stars before last year’s Slammiversary as well.