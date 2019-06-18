Impact Wrestling News: Update on Davey Boy Smith Jr. Possibly Going to Impact, Search for New Live Events Manager, Note on July Events

– As previously reported, Rafael Morfi announced that he’s joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as the company’s new live events manager. PWInsider reports that after Morfi has departed Impact Wrestling, the company is now searching for a new employee to handle live event bookings.

Luckily, per the report, Impact has all of its TV taping and pay-per-view dates and locations locked in through October. So, Impact will not be scrambling to fill the role.

– As noted, Davey Boy Smith Jr. recently parted ways with NJPW. PWInsider also reports that there has been interest in Smith for Impact Wrestling going back the last several years but no word yet if he might be bound for Impact. Additionally, he already has a deal at MLW.

– Impact Wrestling will be running an event on July 14 in conjunction with Santino Marella’s Destiny Wrestling. The event has been dubbed Fallout and will be held in Mississauga, Ontario. Also, the next TV tapings for Impact after Slammiversary will be held in Windsor, Ontario on July 19 and July 20.