Impact Wrestling Debuts On AXS TV Tonight

– Impact Wrestling will officially debut on AXS TV tonight with new content as part of a “This is Impact!” special. Material filmed at Bound for Glory over the weekend will be part of the special.

The Rascalz vs. Taurus & Dr. Wagner Jr. & Aerostar in a Trios match and Madison Rayne vs. Shotzi Blackhart are scheduled for the show.

Tuesdays at 8 PM EST will be Impact Wrestling’s new day and timeslot.

The Impact Wrestling series will still stream live on Impact’s Twitch channel as well.