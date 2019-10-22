wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Debuts On AXS TV Tonight
October 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling will officially debut on AXS TV tonight with new content as part of a “This is Impact!” special. Material filmed at Bound for Glory over the weekend will be part of the special.
The Rascalz vs. Taurus & Dr. Wagner Jr. & Aerostar in a Trios match and Madison Rayne vs. Shotzi Blackhart are scheduled for the show.
Tuesdays at 8 PM EST will be Impact Wrestling’s new day and timeslot.
The Impact Wrestling series will still stream live on Impact’s Twitch channel as well.
