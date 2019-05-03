– Impact Wrestling issued the following press release:

Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s IMPACT Wrestling Expands Alliance with NFL Alumni Association

NFL Alumni Association & IMPACT Wrestling Partner to Raise Money, Elevate Events and Engage Sports Fans Around the World

TORONTO | PHILADELPHIA – The National Football Alumni Association is expanding its relationship with Anthem Sports & Entertainment, a global multi-platform media company and its IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world’s largest wrestling organizations. The partnership helps advance the NFL Alumni’s “Caring for Our Own” and “Caring for Kids” initiatives across its 35 regional chapters, while offering charities unique access to IMPACT Wrestling’s events across the country.

“As a professional athlete, there’s no better feeling than giving back to the fans and families who’ve supported you throughout your career. Thanks to Anthem Sports & Entertainment and IMPACT Wrestling, we have a new platform to shine a spotlight and help those who need it most,” said Bart Oates, former NFL player and president of the NFL Alumni Association. “This collaboration will not only advance the NFLA’s community engagement within local markets, it helps us share our story and mission with millions of sports fans across the globe.”

Through the partnership, IMPACT Wrestling will help drive fundraising initiatives for local charities supported by NFL Alumni, in addition to hosting NFL Alumni-supported local charities at future IMPACT Wrestling events. Many of IMPACT Wrestling’s top talent will also participate in NFL Alumni events, driving broader awareness and community engagement throughout the country.

“IMPACT Wrestling has never lost sight of what matters most: our community,” said Ed Nordholm, EVP of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of Impact Wrestling. “By aligning with the NFL Alumni Association we’re able to help some of our biggest fans and the athletes of tomorrow. The NFL Alumni Association has a noble mission we wholeheartedly support.”

The NFL Alumni Philadelphia Chapter will participate in television tapings for IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show, IMPACT!, on May 3-4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. On Wednesday and Thursday, May 1-2, IMPACT Wrestling stars Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie will make charity appearances organized through the NFL Alumni Philadelphia Chapter, and will meet with members of Big Brothers Big Sisters for a special event, including a Q&A Session, photo-ops and more. On May 3-4, IMPACT Wrestling will welcome members of Big Brothers Big Sisters and other charities affiliated with NFL Alumni to attend both live events at the 2300 Arena.

IMPACT Wrestling announced a partnership with the NFL Alumni, Las Vegas Chapter (“NFLALV”) in January 2019, and participated in the Super Weekend Golf Tournament and NFL Players’ Alumni Mix ‘n Mingle Charity Silent Auction. A press conference was held on Feb. 15 to formally launch their alliance in conjunction with television tapings for IMPACT!, and was attended by NFLALV president Linden King, Hall of Famer Floyd Little, Morlon Greenwood and Tom Barnt, in addition to IMPACT Wrestling president Ed Nordholm and other IMPACT Wrestling stars.