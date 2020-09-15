Deonna Purrazzo is the current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, and it appears the company wants her around for the long haul.

According to Fightful Select, Impact Wrestling has offered Purrazzo a full-time contract, and while the contract has yet to be officially signed, the details of the deal are a minimum two-year deal with financial incentives as the contract continues with the company.

As for what sparked the long-awaited contract offer, Fightful notes that there were rumors that Purrazzo was going to leave Impact in October. So, the company made the offer to keep her.

Fightful also reports that EC3 is currently working without a contract, and so is Alex Shelley, who is one-half of the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions along with Chris Sabin.