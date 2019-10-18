wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Documentary Looks at Ken Shamrock’s Return
October 18, 2019 | Posted by
– A new mini-documentary has been released by Impact Wrestling and Fight Network looking at Ken Shamrock’s return to the company. You can see the video below, which was released ahead of Shamrock’s return to face Moose at Bound For Glory this Sunday:
