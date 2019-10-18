wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Documentary Looks at Ken Shamrock’s Return

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ken Shamrock

– A new mini-documentary has been released by Impact Wrestling and Fight Network looking at Ken Shamrock’s return to the company. You can see the video below, which was released ahead of Shamrock’s return to face Moose at Bound For Glory this Sunday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Ken Shamrock, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading