Last Thursday’s Impact Wrestling Draws Lowest Viewership of the Year

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sports TV Ratings reports that last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV had the program’s lowest viewership of the year. The show drew 77,000 viewers, down from the 97,000 it brought in last week. It’s the lowest viewership since December of last year.

The show also had an 0.01 in the key 18-49 demographic, even with recent weeks.

