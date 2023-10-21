wrestling / News
Last Thursday’s Impact Wrestling Draws Lowest Viewership of the Year
October 21, 2023 | Posted by
Sports TV Ratings reports that last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV had the program’s lowest viewership of the year. The show drew 77,000 viewers, down from the 97,000 it brought in last week. It’s the lowest viewership since December of last year.
The show also had an 0.01 in the key 18-49 demographic, even with recent weeks.
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Thinks CM Punk Is Stuck In His Ways, Feels His Convictions Fell On Deaf Ears In AEW
- Arn Anderson On What Makes For A Great WarGames Match, Recalls Rude vs. Flair Feud
- Ric Flair On How Undertaker Carried Himself As a Locker Room Leader
- Nikki Garcia Says She Got Legal Letter About WWE Name Hours Before Contract Ended