Impact Wrestling News: Full EC3 Return Video & More Slammiversary Highlights, Match Announced for Tuesday’s Impact

– Impact has announced the following for Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

* EC3 returns

* The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Heath Miller will appear following Rhino’s invitation

BREAKING: A DREAM MATCH is set for this Tuesday at 8/7c on @AXSTV – The North defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/M4Yf3d6GX7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020

– Impact has posted video highlights from the Slammiversary event including EC3’s video and