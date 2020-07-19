wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Full EC3 Return Video & More Slammiversary Highlights, Match Announced for Tuesday’s Impact

July 18, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
EC3

– Impact has announced the following for Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

* EC3 returns
* The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Heath Miller will appear following Rhino’s invitation

– Impact has posted video highlights from the Slammiversary event including EC3’s video and

