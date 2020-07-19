wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Full EC3 Return Video & More Slammiversary Highlights, Match Announced for Tuesday’s Impact
July 18, 2020
– Impact has announced the following for Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.
* EC3 returns
* The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Heath Miller will appear following Rhino’s invitation
BREAKING: A DREAM MATCH is set for this Tuesday at 8/7c on @AXSTV – The North defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/M4Yf3d6GX7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
IMPACT
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV
EC3 #Slammiversary @therealec3 pic.twitter.com/1qj9fubxIG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
– Impact has posted video highlights from the Slammiversary event including EC3’s video and
