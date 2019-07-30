Impact Wrestling Announces End of Summer Tour Details

– Impact Wrestling has issued a press release on the End of Summer Tour, which includes Unbreakable on August 2, Star Struck in Los Angeles on August 3 on Twitch, and the Impact TV tapings on August 4. You can check out the full press release below.

Tickets Still Available for IMPACT Wrestling’s Return to California this Weekend

End of Summer Tour Includes Unbreakable from Santa Ana Live Aug. 2 on IMPACT Plus, Star Struck from Los Angeles Live Aug. 3 on Twitch and IMPACT! TV Tapings in Port Hueneme on Aug. 4

TORONTO | LOS ANGELES – IMPACT Wrestling presents the End of Summer Tour this weekend in California with live events scheduled across the Golden State on Aug. 2, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. Tickets for all shows are on sale at www.IMPACTWrestling.com.

All the action kicks off on Friday, Aug. 2 at 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET) from the Esports Arena in Santa Ana, Calif., as IMPACT Wrestling presents Unbreakable live on IMPACT Plus, IMPACT Wrestling’s multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and live event service featuring instant access to the 3,000-plus hour library spanning over 17 years, live monthly specials, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories.

In the featured attraction at Unbreakable, a rematch from the critically acclaimed intergender main event at Slammiversary XVII, Sami Callihan goes one-on-one with Tessa Blanchard with the winner earning a future World Championship opportunity against “The Machine” Brian Cage.

After making his shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling, former World Champion Rhino will also be in action against the self-proclaimed “Mr. IMPACT Wrestling” Moose, plus a dream team will come together for the first time as the legendary Scott Steiner joins forces with former disciple Petey Williams and Jordynne Grace in a six-person tag team match against a yet-to-be-announced trio.

In other action, Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defends her crown against Havok, The North battle Reno Scum and the team of Rich Swann and Willie Mack in a 3 Way match for the IMPACT Tag Team Titles, plus Michael Elgin goes one-on-one with Eddie Edwards.

On Saturday, Aug. 3 at 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET), IMPACT Wrestling presents Star Struck from Florentine Gardens in Los Angeles and streaming live on IMPACT Wrestling’s official Twitch channel at www.twitch.tv/impactwrestling.

Matches on tap for Star Struck include IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The North vs. Rhino and Tommy Dreamer, Michael Elgin vs. Rich Swann, Moose vs. Eddie Edwards in a street fight, Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack, plus Jake Crist vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey for the X-Division Championship.

The tour wraps up at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, Calif. on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) with television tapings for the flagship weekly show IMPACT!, featuring all the top IMPACT Wrestling stars and Knockouts. Confirmed matches include Michael Elgin vs. Rhino, The North vs. Reno Scum for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles, Jake Crist vs. Rich Swann for the X-Division Championship, plus Sami Callihan vs. Tommy Dreamer in a street fight.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.