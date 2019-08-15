Impact Wrestling Entering Partnership With Wrestling Travel for Prelude to Glory Event

– Impact Wrestling has officially announced a partnership with Wrestling Travel. Additionally, Wrestling Travel is going to serve as the sponsor for Prelude to Glory. The event is scheduled for Friday, October 18 in South Bend, Indiana. You can check out the full press release below.

Manchester, England – IMPACT Wrestling is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with market leading travel and media company, Wrestling Travel.

Wrestling Travel will be the presenting sponsor for the ‘Prelude to Glory’ event, which will take place on Friday October 18th, LIVE from Palais Royale in South Bend, Indiana on IMPACT Plus.

Along with this exciting sponsorship, Wrestling Travel will be the official travel partner for the biggest event on the IMPACT Wrestling calendar, Bound for Glory.

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President, Scott D’Amore, commented on the partnership: “With wrestling fans descending on the Greater Chicago area for Bound For Glory weekend, IMPACT is excited to have a partner like Wrestling Travel to provide one-stop shopping for all the ticket and travel needs for our loyal fanbase.”

Wrestling Travel caters to wrestling fans from around the world, going above and beyond to provide travel packages to the best professional wrestling events around the globe. Wrestling Travel has had tremendous recent growth in the industry, and this partnership is a true indication of that. Wrestling Travel has previously worked with IMPACT Wrestling at Media Con in Manchester back in 2018.

Wrestling Travel Founder, Lee McAteer, commented: “We are really proud to be partnering up with IMPACT Wrestling, who have been a part of some of the best matches that the wrestling community has ever seen. We look forward to working together and seeing where the future goes. On behalf of everyone at Wrestling Travel, we are really excited to be doing business together.”

Executive Vice President of North American Operations for Wrestling Travel, Dave Hancock, an instrumental part in bringing this partnership together, commented: “We’re honored to partnering with Impact Wrestling. As Wrestling Travel expands its operations into the United States, working with an organisation that has the exceptional talent roster and momentum that IMPACT Wrestling has just makes perfect sense for our brand.”