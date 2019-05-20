Impact Wrestling Felt Jordynne Grace Was ‘Playing Games’ With Contract Negotiations

It’s been reported over the weekend that Jordynne Grace signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling that she said she is very happy with, which will keep her with the company until 2021. She later said in an interview that she spoke with ROH, NJPW, WWE and AEW, but none of those companies had what she was looking for and she was very happy with her relationship with Impact. This is all after Grace reportedly never signed the deal Impact had offered her originally and was working without a contract for some time.

However, a source has told 411 that things are not all happy backstage. According to our source, some in Impact feel that Grace was “playing games” in the situation and that Impact basically told her to sign the deal they had offered her or leave the company. According to this source, Grace ended up accepting and is now allegedly trying to put a positive spin on things.

As for why she decided on Impact, the likeliest reason is that she enjoys wrestling in the UK and Japan, and the other promotions that offered her deals would severely limit her time there, even if they had better offers financially or more exposure.

Impact has, of course, had several incidents with talent recently, including Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux requesting their releases.