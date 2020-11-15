wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Final Resolution Announced, Ethan Page Tweets After Loss
– Impact Wrestling announced that their next big IMPACT Plus event, Final Resolution, for Saturday, December 12th. They will then have Hard to Kill on Saturday, January 16th.
Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event is Final Resolution on December 12! #FinalResolution pic.twitter.com/hsF9pXQ3LF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020
– After the North lost the Impact Tag Team Titles to the Good Brothers at Turning Point on Saturday night, Ethan Page took to Twitter to express his displeasure.
For over a year plus @Walking_Weapon & myself broke our backs to make the @IMPACTWRESTLING world tag team titles the most prestigious in year!!!!!
Well.
Now you have this instead.
Enjoy
I’m gonna go f***ing cry in my room”
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) November 15, 2020
