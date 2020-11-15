Impact Wrestling News: Final Resolution Announced, Ethan Page Tweets After Loss

– Impact Wrestling announced that their next big IMPACT Plus event, Final Resolution, for Saturday, December 12th. They will then have Hard to Kill on Saturday, January 16th.

– After the North lost the Impact Tag Team Titles to the Good Brothers at Turning Point on Saturday night, Ethan Page took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

For over a year plus @Walking_Weapon & myself broke our backs to make the @IMPACTWRESTLING world tag team titles the most prestigious in year!!!!!

Well.

Now you have this instead.

Enjoy

I’m gonna go f***ing cry in my room”