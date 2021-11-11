Impact Wrestling Finalizes Contract of Lady Frost

It was reported last month that Lady Frost had been offered a deal by Impact Wrestling after making several appearances for the company. Fightful Select reports that Frost has officially signed a long-term deal with Impact.

Frost was not at the Bound for Glory set of tapings, so she won’t be used until the next set unless she takes part in pre-tapes. She has been praised by several wrestlers including Deonna Purrazzo, and has previously made appearances for WWE, ROH, AEW and NWA.

Frost is the latest signing for Impact’s women’s division, including Masha Slamovich and The IInspiration.