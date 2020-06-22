Impact Wrestling News: Opening Moments from First TNA PPV, Impact Preview, Backstage Clips, Must-See Moments

– The North are salty about the lack of backstage attention they’re getting, Taya Valkyrie stirs up a beef with Susie and Kylie Rae, and much more in these exclusive scenes from backstage at IMPACT Wrestling.

– Here is what is scheduled for tomorrow night’s Impact Wrestling.

* Susie vs. Taya

* The Deaners & Willie Mack vs. Johnny Swinger & Chris Bey & Mystery Partner

* Cancel Culture vs. Crazzy Steve & Mystery Partners

– Impact in 60 will focus on the Aces & Eights this week.

– Impact Wrestling posted this video of the Top 5 Must-See Moments from the latest episode of Impact.

– Impact has also posted this video of the opening moments of the first ever TNA PPV.