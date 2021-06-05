wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Releases Full TJP vs. Josh Alexander Iron Man Match

June 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Before the Impact

Impact has released the full TJP vs. Josh Alexander Iron Man match that aired on Before the Impact and Impact Wrestling. You can see the full video below for the bout, which includes footage that wasn’t shown due to commercial breaks. Alexander retained the title by winning the match two falls to one.

