Impact Wrestling News: Gallows, Edwards, Forbes Hype Tonight’s Show, Opening Teaser Video
– Here’s the opening teaser video for tonight’s Impact Wrestling.
– Doc Gallows hyped The Good Brothers vs. Reno Scum on tonight’s Impact Wrestling.
See @MachineGunKA & #BigLG make our @IMPACTWRESTLING debut against #RenoScum tonight @ 8pmEST on @AXSTV @Twitch #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore #brotherrating10 pic.twitter.com/rX64sjDgEg
— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) July 28, 2020
– Eddie Edwards took to Twitter today to hype his first title defense against Trey Miguel tonight.
First title defense tonight
Lookin forward to facing @TheTreyMiguel one on one for the first time
You wanted a shot you got it
Time to bring it
Stacked show
We got Them #GoodBrothers debut and I am looking forward to the craziness that is #WrestleHouse#IMPACTonAXSTV #AiP https://t.co/BYwRWvHrUm
— Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) July 28, 2020
– Deonna Purrazzo hyped tonight’s Impact as well.
Good morning, @IMPACTWRESTLING.
The Knockouts Champion, The GREATEST technical women’s wrestler in the world, The #Virtuosa will gracing you w/ her presence tonight! #Virtuosa 👁
8PM #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/htiwbfbsnS
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 28, 2020
– EC3 tweeted about how The Narrative continues.
#TheNarrative continues.
Today.
Tonight. #impactonaxstv
Tomorrow.
Everyday. #ControlYourNarrative#FreeEC3 pic.twitter.com/oSvQePdocL
— I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) July 28, 2020
– Katie Forbes hyped that her website launch will take place tonight on Impact Wrestling.
🚨SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT‼️🚨 Tomorrow on @IMPACTWRESTLING I will be having my BIG WEBSITE LAUNCH‼️🎉 Pictures you normally have to pay for will be FREE. 99‼️‼️‼️ AYYYEEE‼️🎊 TUNE IN TOMORROW NIGHT 8/7c on @AXSTV ‼️📺❤️ @TherealRVD #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/67CiRNsrq6
— KatieForbes (@TheKatieForbes) July 27, 2020
