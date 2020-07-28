wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Gallows, Edwards, Forbes Hype Tonight’s Show, Opening Teaser Video

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Good Brothers Gallows Anderson

– Here’s the opening teaser video for tonight’s Impact Wrestling.

– Doc Gallows hyped The Good Brothers vs. Reno Scum on tonight’s Impact Wrestling.

– Eddie Edwards took to Twitter today to hype his first title defense against Trey Miguel tonight.

– Deonna Purrazzo hyped tonight’s Impact as well.

– EC3 tweeted about how The Narrative continues.

– Katie Forbes hyped that her website launch will take place tonight on Impact Wrestling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Ashish

More Stories

loading