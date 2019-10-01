Impact Wrestling Announces Call Your Shot Gauntlet for Bound for Glory

– Impact Wrestling has announced the Call Your Gauntlet Match for Bound for Glory this month. You can check out the full announcement below.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 20th IMPACT Wrestling has announced a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. The winner is certainly in the drivers seat! It is pretty simple, be the last athlete standing and you will earn a Championship match against any Champion in all of IMPACT Wrestling. Always wanted your name on the X-Division Title, win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and you have that opportunity! Part of a tag team? Well, win this match and your partner will owe you big time when you cash in for the World Tag Team Titles! Knockouts Title? Sure! Why not! Or there is the ultimate prize… The IMPACT World Championship! Roll the dice, go for broke! Call YOUR Shot at Bound For Glory!

Bound for Glory is set for Sunday, October 20. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IMPACT World Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan

* Knockouts Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

* X Division Championship – Ladder Match: Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA

* Moose vs. Ken Shamrock

* Naomichi Marufuji vs. Michael Elgin

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr & 2 Mystery Partners

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match