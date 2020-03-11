wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist

March 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, Anthem Media, Ed Nordholm

Impact Wrestling’s hacker storyline continued this week as the company’s Twitter account was taken over, with Matt Hardy trying to lend Impact a hand. As you can see below, the account got “hacked” by the @RealityIsLost Twitter account and Hardy posted to his account saying he was sending Vanguard-1 to hack the hacker:

Impact Wrestling, Matt Hardy, Jeremy Thomas

