Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist

Impact Wrestling’s hacker storyline continued this week as the company’s Twitter account was taken over, with Matt Hardy trying to lend Impact a hand. As you can see below, the account got “hacked” by the @RealityIsLost Twitter account and Hardy posted to his account saying he was sending Vanguard-1 to hack the hacker:

Just watching some @IMPACTWRESTLING on #IMPACTonAXSTV.. Making sure that @Vanguard1AAR HACKS you before you hack him, @RealityIsLost. ICU2 https://t.co/8wqToZbgmR — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2020