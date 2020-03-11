wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist
Impact Wrestling’s hacker storyline continued this week as the company’s Twitter account was taken over, with Matt Hardy trying to lend Impact a hand. As you can see below, the account got “hacked” by the @RealityIsLost Twitter account and Hardy posted to his account saying he was sending Vanguard-1 to hack the hacker:
HACKED!
Do I have your attention now?
This is my account now.
This is my company now.
GO FOLLOW @RealityIsLost NOW!#RealityIsLost
CC: @ScottDAmore @CyrusOverHuge @EdNordholm @realjoshmathews @Eric_Tompkins @THETOMMYDREAMER pic.twitter.com/2E8izeQapG
— HACKED – Follow @RealityIsLost (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 11, 2020
Just watching some @IMPACTWRESTLING on #IMPACTonAXSTV.. Making sure that @Vanguard1AAR HACKS you before you hack him, @RealityIsLost.
— The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2020
