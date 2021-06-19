wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Gets Lowest Viewership and Rating Since May
June 19, 2021 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that this past Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling had 111,000 viewers, which is the lowest amount since May 20. It also had a 0.03 rating (39,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic, the lowest since May 13. This is down 10% and 35% from last week, respectively.
It was noted that this was a below normal rating, but the 18-49 number is still larger than Impact had last year at this time. Average 18-49 viewership so far is 51,000, higher than June 2020 (33,000). Total viewership is down 10% from last year, as it’s averaging 134,000 this month while it was 141,000 in June of last year. Impact faced wrestling competition from Vice, which aired a documentary about Chyna.
More Trending Stories
- Trish Stratus On Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Kissing The Rock In WWE, Building Special Friendship With Lita
- Nyla Rose Defends Cody Rhodes Over Criticism Regarding Pride Shirt, Talks Being a Role Model For Trans People
- Tammy Sytch Issues Statement After Release From Prison
- Details On Who Is Playing NXT’s 1,000 Year-Old Leader of Tian Sha