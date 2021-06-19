Impact Wrestling Gets Lowest Viewership and Rating Since May

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that this past Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling had 111,000 viewers, which is the lowest amount since May 20. It also had a 0.03 rating (39,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic, the lowest since May 13. This is down 10% and 35% from last week, respectively.

It was noted that this was a below normal rating, but the 18-49 number is still larger than Impact had last year at this time. Average 18-49 viewership so far is 51,000, higher than June 2020 (33,000). Total viewership is down 10% from last year, as it’s averaging 134,000 this month while it was 141,000 in June of last year. Impact faced wrestling competition from Vice, which aired a documentary about Chyna.