Impact Wrestling Rumored to be in Talks With Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

– According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Impact Wrestling has been heavily pursuing the former WWE tag team of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, with the hope of having them appear at July’s Slammiversary event. Sources of Pro Wrestling Sheet state that Impact has already offered Gallows and Anderson “strong deals” that would also free them up to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) once that becomes a possibility when travel restrictions for the global pandemic are listed.

As previously noted, Impact released a promo for Slammiversary teasing that Gallows and Anderson, along with other released former WWE Superstars, could appear at the upcoming event. Current Impact Vice President Scott D’Amore also has a long existing history working with both men.

In terms of other projects for Gallows and Anderson, the report also notes that they have plans to make Talk N’ Shop A-Mania more than just a podcast. They are hoping to possibly making it a side wrestling promotion of sorts.

Gallows and Anderson’s WWE no-compete clauses are reportedly slated to expire on July 18th, which is when they said to be announcing their future plans for their careers. Coincidentally, that’s also the same night Slammiversary is slated to take place on pay-per-view.