Impact Wrestling Highlights: Good Brothers Arrive, Rosemary Sets Up Wrestler’s House, More
July 21, 2020 | Posted by
The highlights are in for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling featuring The Good Brothers, Rosemary, and more. You can see the full set of highlights below, which also include Moose’s TNA World Title “defense” against Fallah Baah, Eric Young crashing Eddie Edwards’ promo, Rhino vs. Hernandez (briefly), and more.
Our full review of this week’s show is here.
