Impact Wrestling News: Great Muta Match Streaming on Impact Plus, Tapings Set for Long Island in June, Preview for RVD vs. Tommy Dreamer
– Impact Wrestling will be streaming a match for wrestling legend The Great Muta is set to work a tag team match on June 8 at the event House of Hardcore card, Night You Can’t Mist. That event will be available on Impact Plus.
– Impact Wrestling is set to hold a set of TV tapings on June 6 and 7. The tapings will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island, New York.
– Impact released a new preview video for Rob Van Dam vs. Tommy Dreamer, which is set for this week’s episode. You can check out the new preview below.
“For one last time, we are going to go to the extreme!”
How crazy will it get when @TherealRVD and @THETOMMYDREAMER return to the @2300Arena as opponents this Friday on #IMPACT? pic.twitter.com/hkmkXgX6bS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2019
