Impact Wrestling News: Great Muta Match Streaming on Impact Plus, Tapings Set for Long Island in June, Preview for RVD vs. Tommy Dreamer

– Impact Wrestling will be streaming a match for wrestling legend The Great Muta is set to work a tag team match on June 8 at the event House of Hardcore card, Night You Can’t Mist. That event will be available on Impact Plus.

– Impact Wrestling is set to hold a set of TV tapings on June 6 and 7. The tapings will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island, New York.

– Impact released a new preview video for Rob Van Dam vs. Tommy Dreamer, which is set for this week’s episode. You can check out the new preview below.