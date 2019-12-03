wrestling / News
Impact News: New Website Launched, Possible Event Added To Hard To Kill Weekend
– Impact Wrestling launched its redesigned website.
– PWInsider report Impact is discussing the possibility of adding a second event to Hard To Kill weekend in Dallas. There is talks of doing a fanfest with the site noting the event would run during the day so it doesn’t oppose MLW’s event in Dallas.
– Rich Swann vs. Impact Champion Sami Callihan will headline No Surrender on Saturday. The show will stream live on Impact+. oVe, X Division Champion Ace Austin, Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyire, Rhino, Moose, Eddie Edwards, The Rascalz, Michael Elgin, Willie Mack, Jessicka Havok, Acey Romero and more are scheduled to compete.
– Impact will also run a Twitch special on Sunday.
