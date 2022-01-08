wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Preview: Triple Threat Main Event
– Impact Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight with Hard to Kill. The show is being held at The Factory in Dallas, Texas and will be broadcast live on PPV and FITE TV. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin
If he doesn’t win, Maclin is barred from challenging for the title while Miguel is champion.
* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence
* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, & Joe Doering) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, & Heath
The Good Brothers and Violent By Design have advantage in the match.
* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander
* Pre-Show Match: Jake Something vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid
The Impact Wrestling Countdown to Hard to Kill will stream live at 7:30 pm ET on YouTube.
