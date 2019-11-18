Various News: Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Tickets On Sale Today, NJPW World Tag League Standings, NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool Also On Sale

– Tickets for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV on January 12 go on sale today. It will be held at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The main event will feature Sami Callihan defending the Impact World title against Tessa Blanchard. You can find tickets here.

– Tickets also go on sale today for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II, which happens on the same day.

– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW 2019 World Tag League:

Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (3-0): 6 pts

David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-1): 4 pts

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (2-1): 4 pts

KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (2-1): 4 pts

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (2-1): 4 pts

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (2-1): 4 pts

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (2-1): 4 pts

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (2-1): 4 pts

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (1-1): 2 pts

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (1-2): 2 pts

EVIL & SANADA (1-0): 2 pts

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (1-2): 2 pts

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-2): 2 pts

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (0-1): 0 pts

Shingo Takagi & Terrible (0-3): 0 pts

Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (0-3): 0 pts