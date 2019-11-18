Various News: Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Tickets On Sale Today, NJPW World Tag League Standings, NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool Also On Sale

wrestling / News

November 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Tickets for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV on January 12 go on sale today. It will be held at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The main event will feature Sami Callihan defending the Impact World title against Tessa Blanchard. You can find tickets here.

– Tickets also go on sale today for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II, which happens on the same day.

– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW 2019 World Tag League:

Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (3-0): 6 pts
David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-1): 4 pts
Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (2-1): 4 pts
KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (2-1): 4 pts
Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (2-1): 4 pts
Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (2-1): 4 pts
Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (2-1): 4 pts
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (2-1): 4 pts
Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (1-1): 2 pts
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (1-2): 2 pts
EVIL & SANADA (1-0): 2 pts
Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (1-2): 2 pts
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-2): 2 pts
Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (0-1): 0 pts
Shingo Takagi & Terrible (0-3): 0 pts
Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (0-3): 0 pts

